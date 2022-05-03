Picks for Stars vs. Flames in Game 1 of first round in 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The first round of the NHL playoffs will get underway in the Western Conference tonight as the Dallas Stars will begin its first-round series against the Calgary Flames.

Let’s make some picks based on the Game 1 odds courtesy of DraftKings SportsBook.

Stars vs. Flames: Game 1 prediction

Stars: +180

Flames: -225

Fresh off claiming the Pacific Division title during the regular season, the Flames will welcome the Stars north of the border to begin its series tonight. Led by forward Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary will be motivated to come firing out the gate and establish an early advantage in the series. Take the Flames on the moneyline.

Pick: Flames -225

Over/Under: 5.5 goals

Calgary had the best scoring defense in the Western Conference, giving up just 2.51 goals per contest. Even with this, it might produce enough on its own end offensively to push the over in this showdown.

Pick: Over 5.5

