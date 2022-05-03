Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Tuesday, May 3

We have a 16-game schedule in the majors on Tuesday, with the first game taking place at 3:10 p.m. ET between the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets. To wrap up the night in MLB, the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers will play each other for the first time this season at 10:10 p.m. ET TBS. There are a ton of options for player props, but these are our favorite for Monday’s slate of games.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Tuesday, May 3

Joe Ryan over 6.5 strikeouts (+110)

Ryan has been the ace of the Twins’ staff this season and one of the reasons why Minnesota is off to a solid start. The 25-year-old enters tonight’s game against Baltimore with a record of 3-1 and 1.77 ERA, along with 25 strikeouts in 23 innings pitched.

Ryan has gone over 6.5 strikeouts in two out of his first four starts, which includes his last outing against the Tigers, where he had nine strikeouts in seven innings. He’ll now go up against the Orioles, who are averaging 9.65 strikeouts per game (30th in the majors). Ryan should be able to go over this number within six innings, so it’s worth a shot.

Austin Meadows over 0.5 singles (-105)

Meadows has been a hitting machine for the Tigers this season, slugging .319 with 11 RBI in 69 at-bats. The 27-year-old outfielder only has four extra-base hits through 19 games, with the rest being singles. Meadows currently has a four-game hitting streak, where all his hits have been singles. We should expect him to keep this up against Pirates Bryse Wilson, who has given up 13 hits in 15.1 innings pitched this season.

Jose Abreu over 0.5 home runs (+550)

The veteran first baseman has struggled this season, only hitting .224 with two home runs and seven RBI for the Chicago White Sox. This time last year, Abreu was only slugging .202, but had five home runs and 19 RBI.

He has a favorable matchup tonight against Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Drew Smyly, who has given up four home runs in the last two starts. Abreu is hitting .545 with a home run and three RBI in 11 career at-bats against the southpaw.

