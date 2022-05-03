MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Tuesday, May 3

There are 11 games on the main slate in the majors on Tuesday night, with the first game beginning at 7:05 p.m. ET between the Minnesota Twins and Baltimore Orioles. We’re going to go over some top options on DraftKings and give out a few value picks to help you build your MLB DFS lineups.

Top Pitchers

Alek Manoah, Blue Jays vs. Yankees ($9,700) — Manoah has been one of the best pitchers in the American League through the first month of the season and will have the tall task of trying to stop the streaking Yankees. The 24-year-old is currently sporting a 4-0 record and 1.44 ERA through four starts. The last time he faced New York, Manoah had seven strikeouts and only allowed one hit in six innings pitched (28.5 fantasy points). He’s scored 20 or more fantasy points in three out of his first four starts this season.

Joe Ryan, Twins vs. Orioles ($9,500) — If you don’t want to take your chances with Manoah against the Yankees, then Ryan is another play on tonight’s slate. The 25-year-old has been excellent this season with a 3-1 record and 1.17 ERA (four starts). He’s coming off one of his best performances last week against the Tigers. Ryan only gave one hit and recorded nine strikeouts in seven innings of work for 36.6 fantasy points. It would not be a surprise to see him dominate the Orioles, who are not the greatest offensive team.

Top Hitters

Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals vs. Royals ($5,000) — The veteran first baseman is putting in work at the plate since April 22 and just finding ways to produce for St. Louis. Goldschmidt is now hitting .296 with two home runs and 11 RBI. He’s also had at least six multi-hit games in the last 10 games. The 34-year-old is averaging 12 fantasy points per game in his last five games and will try to add to his tally tonight against Brad Keller.

Tim Anderson, White Sox vs. Cubs ($4,900) — Anderson is coming off an impressive series against the Angels, where he had a home run, double, and two RBI. He also averaged 11.75 fantasy points per game during that four-game set. On the season, Anderson is hitting .329 with three home runs and eight RBI and will be looking to swing at the top of the order for Chicago.

Value Pitcher

Brad Keller, Royals vs. Cardinals ($7,500) — Keller is one the better value pitchers on the mound tonight as he has the potential to give you close to 20 fantasy points. The 26-year-old is having a much better 2022 season than what we saw in 2021. This season, Keller has a record of 0-2, but a 2.19 ERA through four starts. In three out of those four starts, he scored 18 or more fantasy points.

Value Hitter

Austin Meadows, Tigers vs. Pirates ($3,900) — Meadows has yet to hit a home run in a Tigers’ uniform this season, but he has given them quality at-bats. The veteran outfielder is hitting .319 with 11 RBI and currently has a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games, he’s only averaging 5.6 fantasy points per game, which isn’t a great. But he should be able to give you more than that against Pirates starter Bryse Wilson, who has struggled on the road with an ERA of 7.71 this season.