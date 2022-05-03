Best MLB bets to consider for Tuesday, May 3

We have a loaded 16-game slate on tap for Tuesday, May 3rd. The action gets started at 3:10 p.m. ET with the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets playing Game 1 of their doubleheader on FS1. Then to wrap up the night, the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers will start a quick two-game series at 10:10 p.m. ET on TBS. With all of the options for bets to consider, these are our favorites for Monday’s slate of games.

MLB picks for Tuesday, May 3

Phillies Team Total 1st 5 innings over 2.5 runs vs. Texas Rangers (+100)

The Philadelphia Phillies will return home after going a disappointing 1-2 in their three-game weekend series against the Mets. The last time we saw the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, they swept the Colorado Rockies in four games.

Philadelphia’s offense picked itself up in the final two games of the Mets’ series, scoring 11 combined runs, which is a good sign heading into tonight’s against Texas. Therefore, they should not have any problems with Jon Gray, who is 0-1 with an ERA of 7.00. In his first two starts, he has allowed seven earned runs and two home runs in nine innings of work. With the sluggers that the Phils have at the top of their order, they can scratch across three runs in the first five innings.

The Yankees have been one of the hottest teams in baseball, extending their win streak to an impressive 10 games. New York continued their road trip with a 3-2 win over the Blue Jays on Monday night. However, the Jays might be able to snap New York’s winning streak as they have Alek Manoah on the mound.

Manoah has quietly been one of the better young pitchers in baseball this season, with a 4-0 record and 1.44 ERA (sixth-best in the majors). This will be the second time that Manoah is going up against the Yankees. In his first start of the season, the 24-year-old held New York to one hit over six innings pitched and landed seven strikeouts. He also had four walks, but it didn’t matter as the Jays won 3-0. Manoah is coming off a great last start against the Red Sox and should look to have continued success against the Yankees.

In the first game of their two-game set, the Cardinals escaped with 1-0 win over the Royals. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see another low-scoring game between these two in-state rivals, especially with Dakota Hudson and Brad Keller on the mound. Hudson is 2-1 with an ERA of 2.75 and has only allowed three hits and zero earned runs across 12.2 innings pitched (last two starts).

Meanwhile, Keller has pitched well this season too with 0-2 record and 2.19 ERA. In his last start against the White Sox, the 26-year-old only gave up three hits, one earned run (1 HR) in seven innings of work.

