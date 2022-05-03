Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Tuesday, May 3

We have a full 16-game schedule in the majors Tuesday, which means there are multiple opportunities to come away with a win in DraftKings baseball DFS. The main slate has 11 games beginning at 7:05 p.m. ET with the Minnesota Twins and Baltimore Orioles playing the second game of their four-game set.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Tuesday, May 3.

Rockies vs. Nationals, 8:40 p.m. ET

C.J. Cron ($5,300)

Randal Grichuk ($4,800)

Ryan McMahon ($4,600)

Our first DFS team stack for tonight’s slate is going to be the Colorado Rockies, who will be going up against Washington National. DraftKings Sportsbook has the run total set at 10.5, which is the highest on the board. The Rockies has a favorable matchup against Nats starter Erick Fedde, who is 1-2 and 6.00 ERA in four starts.

Colorado’s offense has been playing well in their last three games, averaging eight runs per game. Furthermore, the Rockies are hitting .265 at the plate this season. With Kris Bryant on the injured list, Cron is the best player for this stack. He’s hitting .282 with eight home runs, 21 RBI and averaging 10.1 FPPG this season.

Brewers vs. Reds, 7:40 p.m. ET

Willy Adames ($5,100)

Christian Yelich ($4,500)

Omar Narvaez ($3,700)

The Milwaukee Brewers will look to crush Reds starter Tyler Mahle, who is 1-3 with an ERA of 6.45 through five starts. Mahle allowed six hits and three earned runs in 5.1 innings pitched in his last start against San Diego.

Milwaukee’s offense has had its series of ups and downs throughout the season, but they should be able to score some runs against the lowly Reds. Willy Adames is just one of the players you need for this team stack, who is hitting .500 with a home run and two RBI in six career at-bats against Mahle. Christian Yelich is another good option as he has a hit in four out of last five games (10.8 FPPG).

Tim Anderson ($4,900)

Luis Robert ($4,600)

Jose Abreu ($4,000)

The White Sox will look to take down their intra-city rival in the first game of three at Wrigley Field tonight. The Sox will be facing Drew Smyly, who has struggled in his last two starts for the Chicago Cubs. Smyly has allowed 11 hits, six earned runs and four home runs in starts against the Pirates and Braves.

Jose Abreu is going to be used in this stack as he’s hitting .545 with a home run and three RBI in 11 career at-bats against the southpaw. Abreu currently has a five-game hitting streak and is averaging 5.8 fantasy points per game over that time.