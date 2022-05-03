Braves vs. Mets: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Tuesday’s game

FS1 will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets with first pitch for 3:10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Citi Field in Queens, New York and will air on Bally Sports Southeast in the Atlanta market and SportsNet NY in the New York market. Charlie Morton will look to turn his season around on the mound for the Braves, and the Mets will start Carlos Carrasco, who’s coming off a rough outing his last time out.

Atlanta beat the Mets 5-2 last night heading into Game 1 of Tuesday’s doubleheader. Morton has gotten off to a tough start to his 2022 season with a 7.00 ERA heading into his fifth start. He was great for the Braves last year, so we’ll see if he can get things going again. Ronald Acuna has played in four games since his return with 3 hits over his first 17 at-bats for an offense that ranks around the middle of the pack compared to the rest of the league.

New York is tied for the best record in the National League heading into Tuesday’s games. Carrasco threw the ball well through his first three starts but gave up 8 earned runs on 9 hits and 2 walks with 3 strikeouts over 3.2 innings of work in a loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. The Mets have the best on-base percentage in baseball early on, led by Jeff McNeil, who is batting .360 with a .422 OBP.

Braves vs. Mets

Pitchers: Charlie Morton vs. Carlos Carrasco

First pitch: 3:10 p.m. ET

Braves local broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Mets local broadcast: SportsNet NY

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Moneyline odds: Mets -120, Braves +100

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Mets -120

Morton should get things right eventually with a long sample size of success as an MLB pitcher, but it is tough to be all that confident with the way he has thrown early on. The Mets have the hitting and pitching advantage on Tuesday afternoon, so let’s side with them in Game 1.

Player prop pick: Jeff McNeil over 0.5 hits

Jeff McNeil heads into this game leading the Mets in batting average. He is 2-7 against Morton in his career. McNeil went 1-3 in the first game of this series on Monday and has upside in the first game of a divisional doubleheader. He has the preferred handedness matchup and should tally at least one hit.

