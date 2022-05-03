Pick on the Moneyline for Twins-Orioles on Tuesday

In a 2022 MLB season that has not seen a lot of offense, the Minnesota Twins have gotten their bats going with at least five runs in seven of their last nine games and will look to stay hot in Baltimore on Tuesday.

Minnesota Twins (-160, 7) vs Baltimore Orioles

Bruce Zimmermann gets the start for the Orioles, posting a career 4.37 ERA with 1.7 home runs per nine innings allowed and has allowed seven runs in his last two starts, though five of those were unearned.

Rookie Joe Ryan will oppose Zimmermann, who in nine career starts has dazzled with three total runs allowed in four starts on the road and an overall 5-2 record with an ERA of 2.72.

Both young starters are backed up by league average bullpens as the Twins are 15th in the league in bullpen ERA with a 3.65 and the Orioles 16th with a 3.67 ERA.

While the Orioles have been the best under team in the American League, playing just six of their 23 games over the total this season, all six of those overs have come in the last 11 gamed with the team surrendering at least four runs in seven of those games.

With the way Minnesota’s bats have come alive coupled with both bullpens being ordinary and both young starters due in for a bit of regression which each having an FIP more than 1.50 higher than their ERA, there will be runs put on the board in Baltimore on Tuesday.

The Play: Twins vs Orioles Over 7

