Liverpool back in front of Villarreal on Fabinho goal in Champions League semifinal second leg

Liverpool watched its 2-0 advantage from the first leg of the Champions League semifinal slip away in the first half against Villarreal Tuesday, with Unai Emery’s side showing impressive resolve. It looked like the Reds would be in trouble, but Fabinho had other ideas.

FABINHO HITS IT THROUGH RULLI'S LEGS. pic.twitter.com/dN4Cdi82Gk — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 3, 2022

The midfielder’s powerful strike was too much to handle for Villarreal keeper Geronimo Rulli, sending Liverpool ahead 3-2 on aggregate. Five minutes later, Luis Diaz added an insurance goal for the Reds as they look set to advance to the Champions League final.

Liverpool had overtaken Manchester City as the favorite to win the competition per DraftKings Sportsbook entering this second leg, likely due to CIty only holding a one-goal advantage over Real Madrid. We’ll see if Liverpool will have to face its Premier League rival or the most decorated club in world football in the Champions League final, which will take place May 28.