FAMU to become first HBCU to feature LeBron James’ logo on jersey

Florida A&M University will become the first HBCU to have LeBron James’ logo on its jerseys. This is a partnership between James, FAMU, and Nike.

Meet the 1st HBCU jersey to feature the LeBron James logo.



With an old-school vibe and modern flair, these first of their kind jerseys feature snakeskin numbers as an ode to the school’s Rattler DNA.



Available now in North America. pic.twitter.com/l8E9rTJVP6 — Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) May 3, 2022

This will be a huge boost in terms of awareness and exposure for HBCU schools, which have been under-represented in the larger athletics marketplace. With James and Nike backing this rollout, it seems like FAMU will be the first in a string of deals involving HBCU schools rather than a one-time thing. For now, it looks like the logo will be limited to FAMU’s basketball jerseys.

However, that does not mean James’ involvement is likely to stay at the basketball level. The Los Angeles Lakers star is an avid sports fan in general, and is at the stage of his career where promoting his brand takes a priority. That’s part of the reason he did move to Los Angeles. Expect to see more involvement from James on this front in the coming years, with Nike likely assisting.