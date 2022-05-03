Why is Nick Castellanos not in Phillies lineup Tuesday vs. the Rangers?

When the Philadelphia Phillies released their initial lineup for tonight’s game versus the Texas Rangers, Nick Castellanos was batting cleanup.

Then they released another lineup about 30 minutes later, one without Castellanos. What happened?!

Fear not — it’s a big day for Castellanos and his family.

Nick Castellanos’ wife is having a baby, which is why he got scratched from tonight’s lineup. He hasn’t been placed on paternity leave list yet. — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) May 3, 2022

This will be Castellanos’ second child. He should be placed on the paternity list shortly, which will likely keep him out of action for a couple of days.

The 30-year-old outfielder is off to a decent start with his new club, owning a .286 average and an .810 OPS through 23 games. Eight of his 24 hits have gone for extra bases, and he has driven in 12 runs.

The Phillies are favored (-145) against the Rangers tonight, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. They have won five of their past seven games and, at 11-12 overall, are currently five games behind the Mets in the National League East.