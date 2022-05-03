Heat guard Tyler Herro wins 2021-22 Sixth Man of the Year award

The NBA announced Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has won the Sixth Man of the Year award for the 2021-22 season. Herro beat out finalists Kevin Love and Cameron Johnson to win the honor, averaging 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists off the bench for Miami this year. He was a big reason why the Heat were able to capture the No. 1 seed in the East.

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has won the 2021-22 NBA Sixth Man of the Year award. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 3, 2022

Herro had to fight off several contenders throughout the season, including Charlotte Hornets guard Miles Bridges and Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole. Eventually, both those players were regulars in the starting lineup and lost their “bench” designations. Love and Johnson emerged as natural replacements as the year moved on, but neither could match Herro’s production.

The Kentucky product has been great since joining the Heat, even helping the team reach the 2020 NBA Finals in the Orlando bubble. He’ll continue to provide a boost off the bench during these playoffs, but expect him to be on the floor in all the key moments for Miami.