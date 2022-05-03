Dillon Brooks gets ejected in Game 2 vs. Warriors after committing Flagrant 2 foul

It took less than three minutes for Game 2 of the series between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies to have a Flagrant 2 foul and ejection. This time, it wasn’t Warriors power forward Draymond Green.

Grizzlies small forward Dillon Brooks was the culprit this time around, getting ejected for his Flagrant 2 foul on Gary Payton II. Take a look.

Gary Payton II takes a hard fall after the foul from Dillon Brooks.



Brooks has been an ejected from the game. pic.twitter.com/36wnOrtFZt — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) May 4, 2022

De’Anthony Melton, who was productive in Game 1, checked in for Brooks and likely takes his minutes in the lineup. Desmond Bane, who had a poor Game 1 showing, likely gets more shots as a result of Brooks’ ejection. While the starting small forward was inconsistent offensively, his defensive versatility was invaluable in keeping Golden State’s shooters off balance. With Brooks out for the rest of the game, let’s see if Memphis can make the necessary adjustments to contain Golden State’s perimeter stars.