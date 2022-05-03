 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dillon Brooks gets ejected in Game 2 vs. Warriors after committing Flagrant 2 foul

Brooks got tossed from the game within the first three minutes.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2022 NBA Playoffs - Golden State Warriors v Memphis Grizzlies
Dillon Brooks of the Memphis Grizzlies looks on during the game against the Golden State Warriors during Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals on May 3, 2022 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.
Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

It took less than three minutes for Game 2 of the series between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies to have a Flagrant 2 foul and ejection. This time, it wasn’t Warriors power forward Draymond Green.

Grizzlies small forward Dillon Brooks was the culprit this time around, getting ejected for his Flagrant 2 foul on Gary Payton II. Take a look.

De’Anthony Melton, who was productive in Game 1, checked in for Brooks and likely takes his minutes in the lineup. Desmond Bane, who had a poor Game 1 showing, likely gets more shots as a result of Brooks’ ejection. While the starting small forward was inconsistent offensively, his defensive versatility was invaluable in keeping Golden State’s shooters off balance. With Brooks out for the rest of the game, let’s see if Memphis can make the necessary adjustments to contain Golden State’s perimeter stars.

