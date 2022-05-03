Draymond Green returns to Game 2 vs. Grizzlies after taking elbow to face

Update: Green has returned to the contest, likely after clearing concussion protocols. The elbow to his face wasn’t going to keep him out of the game in any other circumstances. Payton II is getting X-rays on his elbows and his return is TBD.

Golden State Warriors star defender Draymond Green went to the locker room in Game 2 against the Memphis Grizzlies with a face injury. Green took an elbow to the face early in the contest and likely is getting checked out for precautionary reasons.

The Warriors are going to make sure their forward doesn’t have a concussion or concussion-like symptoms before sending him back into the contest as part of the league’s protocols. This has been a wild start to Game 2, with Dillon Brooks getting ejected and Gary Payton II also going to locker room for an arm injury as a result of the Flagrant 2 foul on Brooks.

If Green cannot return, look for Kevon Looney, Jonathan Kuminga and Nemanja Bjelica to be options for head coach Steve Kerr at the power forward spot. The Warriors likely go small in this situation, opening up minutes for Otto Porter Jr. as well.