Ja Morant returns in Game 2 vs. Warriors after suffering eye injury

Update: Morant has returned to the bench, so it appears all is well for the Grizzlies point guard. He’s likely to check back into the game soon.

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant went to the locker room in the second half of Game 2 against the Golden State Warriors with an apparent eye injury.

Status alert: Ja Morant (eye) headed to locker room Tuesday. — Underdog NBA (@Underdog__NBA) May 4, 2022

Morant has been Memphis’ top player in this game, putting up 29 points, seven rebounds and seven assists prior to his exit. He’s likely to come back, as this seems like a minor issue rather than a major eye injury.

Ja Morant went right to the locker room after that third quarter buzzer. Something up with his left eye. Possibly a contact problem. But he was telling the bench he couldn't see out of his left eye as he walked off. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 4, 2022

In the event Morant doesn’t return, look for the Grizzlies to lean on Tyus Jones and De’Anthony Melton at the point guard position. Memphis is already shorthanded with Dillon Brooks getting ejected three minutes into the game, so losing Morant for this final quarter would be potentially devastating. The Grizzlies are already down 1-0 and really cannot afford to drop both home games prior to a trip to Golden State.