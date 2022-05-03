 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ja Morant returns in Game 2 vs. Warriors after suffering eye injury

We’ll see if Morant can return to this game.

Golden State Warriors v Memphis Grizzlies - Game Two
Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies brings the ball up court against the Golden State Warriors during Game Two of the Western Conference Semifinals of the NBA Playoffs at FedExForum on May 03, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee.
Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images

Update: Morant has returned to the bench, so it appears all is well for the Grizzlies point guard. He’s likely to check back into the game soon.

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant went to the locker room in the second half of Game 2 against the Golden State Warriors with an apparent eye injury.

Morant has been Memphis’ top player in this game, putting up 29 points, seven rebounds and seven assists prior to his exit. He’s likely to come back, as this seems like a minor issue rather than a major eye injury.

In the event Morant doesn’t return, look for the Grizzlies to lean on Tyus Jones and De’Anthony Melton at the point guard position. Memphis is already shorthanded with Dillon Brooks getting ejected three minutes into the game, so losing Morant for this final quarter would be potentially devastating. The Grizzlies are already down 1-0 and really cannot afford to drop both home games prior to a trip to Golden State.

