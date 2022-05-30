 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full schedule for Lightning vs. Rangers in 2022 Eastern Conference Final

The Lightning and Rangers face off in the conference final in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We break down when the series starts and how to watch.

By DKNation Staff
/ new
Alex Killorn #17 of the Tampa Bay Lightning skates against the New York Rangers during the first period at Amalie Arena on March 19, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Lightning will face the New York Rangers in the 2022 Eastern Conference Final. The Lightning swept the Florida Panthers in the second round to advance for a third straight season. They’ll have to go through another New York team after beating the New York Islanders in back-to-back seasons to get to the Cup Final. The Rangers defeated the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 7 on Monday night to reach the conference final for the first time since 2015.

Let’s take a look at the full schedule for the Eastern Conference Final

Lightning vs. Rangers: Eastern Conference Final schedule

Wednesday, June 1: Lightning at Rangers, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN
Friday, June 3: Lightning at Rangers, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN
Sunday, June 5: Rangers at Lightning, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN
Tuesday, June 7: Rangers at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN
* Thursday, June 9: Lightning at Rangers, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN
* Saturday, June 11: Rangers at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN
* Tuesday, June 14: Lightning at Rangers, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

*if necessary

