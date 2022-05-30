Who will Rangers play in the 2022 Eastern Conference Final?

The New York Rangers are back in the Eastern Conference Final for the first time since 2015 with a Game 7 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday night. The Rangers were able to ease past the Hurricanes despite Carolina being undefeated at home in the 2022 playoffs. Igor Shesterkin made 36 saves while the Rangers scored twice on the power play in the first period to run away with the game.

The Rangers entered the postseason with the best goaltender in the NHL and will have a tough task in the next round. New York is set to face the Tampa Bay Lightning, who have won back-to-back Stanley Cup titles the past two seasons. The Lightning took out the Florida Panthers last week with a four-game sweep. Tampa Bay has had plenty of down time awaiting its opponent in the East Final.