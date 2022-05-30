Favorite to win Oilers vs. Avalanche in 2022 Western Conference Final

he Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche will play in the Western Conference Finals of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Game 1 will be 8 p.m. ET Tuesday, May 31 at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. This is a best-of-7 series and the winner will advance to the Stanley Cup Final. After the first two games the series will shift to Rogers Place in Edmonton for the next two games. The series will alternate sites for the final three games. Edmonton has previously been to the Conference Finals nine times and won seven. Colorado has previously been to six Conference Finals and won two.

Oilers vs. Avalanche odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

EDM: +200

COL: -250

Our Pick: Avalanche in 7

This could be one of the most exciting NHL playoff series in recent memory. Both teams are loaded with stars and skilled talent. Edmonton superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are playing at a high level and it will be on Colorado to slow them down significantly at the start of the series. The Avalanche have an advantage in depth and can run all four lines at Edmonton’s defense to wear them down. Oilers goalie Mike Smith is going to be under siege for most of this series and the 40-year-old will have to hold strong. I wouldn’t be surprised if these two teams alternate victories until Colorado wins the Campbell Trophy in a Game 7 overtime thriller.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.