Celtics vs. Warriors series predictions in 2022 NBA Finals

The 2022 NBA Finals will get started on Thursday night when the Golden State Warriors host the Boston Celtics in the first game of the series that oddsmakers project will tight throughout. The Warriors are the favorites to win it all according to DraftKings Sportsbook, but this should be a competitive series that could go either way.

Celtics vs. Warriors predictions

Odds to win Finals: Warriors -150, Celtics +130

Regular season record: Warriors 53-29, Celtics 51-31

Head-to-head record: 1-1

The Warriors are -150 favorites to win the NBA Finals per DraftKings Sportsbook after missing the postseason the last two years thanks to injuries to some of their top stars. Golden State is not fully healthy but the most notable names on the roster like Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green will be full go. That trio has plenty of experience competing at the NBA’s highest level.

Pick: Warriors in 7 games

Golden State’s journey back to the NBA Finals has been impressive, and the Warriors will get it done in this series that will come down to the final game. The Warriors winning in seven games is the most likely outcome of this series on DraftKings Sportsbook with +310 odds. Golden State has a ton of NBA Finals experience, but Boston will put up a big fight with the duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown leading the way like they have all season long. The Celtics have experience winning Game 7s this postseason and haven’t lost back-to-back games yet in the playoffs, so this should be a tough series for both teams.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.