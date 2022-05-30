Series props for Celtics vs. Warriors in 2022 NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors are set to square off in the 2022 NBA Finals, which begin Thursday, June 2 with Game 1 in San Francisco. Tipoff is set for 9:00 p.m. ET on ABC. The Warriors are -150 to win the series according to DraftKings Sportsbook, and have homecourt advantage for the Finals.

Here’s a look at some of the best series props for the Finals, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Celtics vs. Warriors series props

2 road wins in Finals (+165)

The Warriors have won a road game in every playoff series so far. The Celtics have not lost back-to-back games in these playoffs, which means they’re likely to be competitive in at least a few road games. At plus money, this seems like an easy win given how both teams have performed in the postseason.

Series total games: 7 (+180)

Golden State has not faced a seventh game in these playoffs yet, while Boston has already played two Game 7s. This is a close matchup and current form suggests a lengthy series. The Celtics match up well against Golden State and should provide the stiffest test yet for the Warriors in this postseason. As long as both teams stay healthy, this has the makings of a seven-game Finals.

Series spread: Celtics +1.5 games (-210)

The Warriors are -250 for +1.5 games, so the odds aren’t that different for taking the favorite. However, we’ll roll with the Celtics here as the slight underdogs. We’ve already taken the Warriors in seven games as a series prediction, so pairing that with this prop fits that thinking.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.