Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Monday, May 30

With 13 MLB games throughout Memorial Day, DFS players will need to wait for the evening to take advantage of the options available in Monday’s main slate.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Monday, May 30.

Red Sox vs. Orioles, 7:10 p.m. ET

Rafael Devers ($6,000)

JD Martinez ($5,700)

Trevor Story ($5,600)

Xander Bogaerts ($5,400)

The Boston Red Sox are tied for the highest run total on DraftKings Sportsbook, and they should be one of the top lineups to consider for a DFS stack. The Baltimore Orioles will start with Tyler Wells on the mound with a 4.30 ERA against a Red Sox lineup that has scored at least 8 runs in five of their last eight games.

Brewers vs. Cubs, 7:40 p.m. ET

Christian Yelich ($4,800)

Luis Urias ($4,500)

Rowdy Tellez ($3,800)

Kolten Wong ($3,700)

The Milwaukee Brewers have the greatest value in terms of how many runs they are projected to score and the low prices you can get with the team’s top hitters. Wind is blowing out of Wrigley Field tonight in their matchup with the Chicago Cubs, and Milwaukee has the top run total of this slate when you factor in the juice on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs. Pirates, 10:10 p.m. ET

Mookie Betts ($6,200)

Trea Turner ($5,900)

Freddie Freeman ($5,500)

Justin Turner ($5,100)

The Los Angeles Dodgers have the best offense in baseball, so you will need to pay a high price to get their top hitters into your DFS lineup. Still, they are set up for plenty of success going up against Pittsburgh Pirates starter Zach Thompson, who has a 5.50 ERA over nine appearances and eight starts.