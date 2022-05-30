Best MLB bets to consider for Monday, May 30

The Memorial Day MLB schedule includes 13 games including a doubleheader between the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs. There will be a ton of money-making opportunities throughout the day from early afternoon will the late hours of the night.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Monday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Monday, May 30

Athletics Moneyline (+155)

The Oakland Athletics matchup with the Houston Astros features the lowest over/under of the day and with runs going to be hard to come by, there is plenty of value on the underdogs considering who they have on the mound. Paul Blackburn has been excellent for Oakland, coming in with a 1.70 ERA heading into his 10th start of 2022. If he keeps doing what he has done all season long, the Athletics should be in a great position to take this game.

Rays -1.5 (+120)

The Tampa Bay Rays have the pitching advantage in their matchup with the Texas Rangers on Monday night. Drew Rasmussen has not allowed more than 3 runs in any of his nine starts this season, while Rangers starter Glenn Otto has a 6.84 ERA over the first 12 outings of his MLB career.

Brewers-Cubs Under 11 runs (-115)

The wind is blowing out to left field around 20 miles per hour, which is likely why this run total has gone so high, but I’ll still side with the under in Game 1 of the doubleheader. This is a unique matchup with both starting pitchers making their MLB debuts with Ethan Small throwing for the Milwaukee Brewers and Matthew Swarmer on the mound for the Chicago Cubs. Both offenses rank in the middle of the pack compared to the rest of the league, and this number is far too high.

Ryan Feltner Over 4.5 strikeouts (-105)

The Colorado Rockies starter made 2 starts this season and struck out 7 batters in each outing. He does not have a ton of MLB experience with just four games at the highest level, but he was a high-strikeout pitcher throughout his run in the minor leagues. Feltner will get a Miami Marlins offense that strikes out the fourth most times per game.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.