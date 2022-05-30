MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Monday, May 30

The Memorial Day slate of Major League Baseball games is full of exciting matchups, with 24 different teams taking the field across 13 games on the national holiday, including one doubleheader.

So many games and teams in action means that DFS players have a plethora of the league’s top playmakers to choose from when they draft their team. Here are some of the best players that DFS managers should look to today if the price is right for them.

Top Pitchers

Pablo Lopez, Miami Marlins vs. COL ($10,100) — Lopez is the player with the most expensive salary of the day and it makes sense why. He’s been dealing for Miami recently. Despite his 4-2 record, he has just a 2.02 ERA and has allowed just 11 earned runs in his last 42.2 innings tossed. He’s also a high-strikeout guy normally, fanning 56 hitters in just 53 innings of work.

Dylan Bundy, Minnesota Twins vs. DET ($9,500) — Bundy’s salary is pretty high for his level of production this season, but then you see he’s taking on the Tigers and it all makes sense. Detroit has struggled offensively all season and hasn’t scored more than four runs in any of its last 10 games, getting 2.2 runs across the plate on average each night in that span. Bundy is solid too, throwing 5.2 innings and allowing just one earned run on five hits while striking out six batters his last time on the mound, which was against this same Tigers club he’ll see today.

Top Hitters

Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins vs. DET ($6,100) —Buxton is the hitter with the highest salary available in the main slate of games. He hasn’t had a ton of success recently, getting just four hits in his last 10 games. Still, if there’s ever a get-right kind of game it’s today. Tigers starter Beau Brieske has an 0-4 record and an ERA creeping up and has just eclipsed the 5.00 mark.

Bryce Harper, Philidelphia Phillies vs. SFG ($5,800) — Harper was tearing it up before an injury shut him down for about a week earlier in the month. Sometimes it takes a hitter a little bit of time to get back into the groove after missing an extended period of time, but not for Harper. In his nine games since coming back, he has 13 hits, including three multi-hit games, and five RBIs. The Giants will have Logan Webb on the bump, who Harper is hitting 1.000 against in his career, getting two singles in two total plate appearances.

Value Pitcher

Ethan Small, Milwaukee Brewers vs. CHC ($4,000) — Small is slated to make his Major League debut on Monday against the Cubs. Chicago has struggled recently losing three of its last four games. First-time pitchers tend to have an advantage as well because there’s not a ton of solid film on them for hitters to evaluate. The hurler has a 1.88 ERA and 49 Ks to just 21 walks in 38.1 innings pitched at AAA Nashville this season.

Value Hitter

Randal Grichuk, Colorado Rockies vs. MIA ($4,200) — Grichuk has had an OK season thus far, but nothing spectacular. Still, he’s got an edge on Monday. He’s seen Marlins starter, Pablo Lopez, just twice in his career, but he’s hit home runs in both at-bats. The game is also in the Mile High City, so that’s helpful to any hitter.