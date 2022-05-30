Best MLB player prop bets to consider for May 30

Memorial Day is a big one for Major League Baseball, with 13 games going on, including a doubleheader. With 24 of a possible 30 teams in action to start the week, there are plenty of player props for bettors to zero in on.

There are several props that could get money in your pocket, but here are three of them that we are intrigued by. All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Monday, May 30

Tre Turner, Over 1.5 hits (+160)

Turner is on fire right now, extending his hit streak to 22 games last night. Obviously, it’s pretty likely he’ll continue that and nab at least one base hit against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday. Pirates starter Zach Thompson has struggled recently, giving up 12 hits in his last eight innings pitched. The way Turner is seeing the ball right now, he’ll get at least one off the starter and probably another off a pitcher out of the bullpen.

Pablo Lopez, Over 5.5 strikeouts (+120)

Last time out, Lopez struck out eight batters in seven frames. In his last 17 innings, he’s struck out 21 hitters. The Rockies don’t strike out a ton, ranking in the top 10 fewest Ks in MLB. But Lopez has been able to get a lot of hitters to whiff this season, failing to get 6 or more K’s just twice in his last five appearances.

Randal Grichuk, Over .05 HR (+350)

Grichuk isn’t having the most stellar season of his career, hitting just .279. But he’s got a bit of an ace up his sleeve today. Though Lopez has been pretty good for the Marlins all season, Grichuk just has his number. They’ve faced each other twice in their careers and Grichuk got the better of him both times, sending the ball over the fence in each plate appearance. This game is taking place at Coors Field too, so that’s a huge advantage for any hitter.

