Key transfers and new players in ACC Conference for the 2022 season

There probably isn’t a Power 5 conference that has been impacted more by the transfer portal than the ACC. The league lost Biletnikoff winner Jordan Addison (Pitt) to USC. Alabama snatched up Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs and offensive lineman Victor Oluwatimi, who left Virginia for Michigan. But the ACC did get some impact players to transfer in the conference.

Kedon Slovis, Quarterback, Pitt Panthers (USC transfer)

In a conference that lacks quarterback depth and playmakers in general there might not be a more important transfer than Slovis. When healthy the 6-3, 210-pound signal caller has high-end NFL potential. In three years at USC Slovis threw for 7,576 yards and 58 touchdowns. Slovis’ best year came in 2019 as a freshman when he threw for 3,502 yards and 30 touchdowns. He was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Year in 2019 and first-team All-Pac during the abbreviated season in 2020. If Slovis can stay healthy he could give Pitt its second first-round quarterback selection in as many years.

Jared Verse, Defensive End, Florida State (Albany transfer)

Florida State will have as many as four new starters from the transfer portal (it would have been five if wide receiver Winston Wright didn’t break his leg in a car accident in the spring). Verse (6-4, 255) has the most upside of the group. A transfer from FCS Albany, Verse was a tight end with no FBS offers coming out of high school. He transformed his body during the pandemic and became an FCS Freshman All-American in 2021 with 10.5 sacks. Verse was the most sought-area FCS transfer in the portal and at FSU he will immediately have a chance to fulfill the shoes left by the departure of Jermaine Johnson. Verse might take a while to adjust to the speed of the Power 5 game, but over the long term he could be a good one.

Akheem Mesidor, Defensive Line, Miami Hurricanes (West Virginia transfer)

Mesidor (6-2, 270) grew from a 200-pound outside linebacker into a second-team Big XII performer in two seasons at West Virginia. As a sophomore Mesidor has eight tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. He can fit in anywhere along the defensive line at Miami and offer an immediate boost as a pass rusher and interior playmaker. Miami took in several transfers under first-year coach Mario Cristobal, but Mesidor should provide the biggest impact.

Key ACC Transfers projected to start Week 1

Trey Benson, RB, Florida State (Oregon)

Tatum Bethune, LB, Florida State (UCF)

Micah Pittman, WR, Florida State (Oregon)

Ahmari Harvey, S, Georgia Tech (Auburn)

Paul Tchio, OL, Georgia Tech (Clemson)

Khari Gee, S, Georgia Tech (Notre Dame)

Jarvis Brownlee, Louisville (Florida State)

Jermayne Lole, DL, Louisville (Arizona State)

Tiyon Evans, RB, Louisville (Tennessee)

Daryl Porter, CB, Miami (West Virginia)

Caleb Johnson, LB, Miami (UCLA)

Noah Taylor, LB, North Carolina (Virginia)

Cam Bright, LB, Pitt (Washington)

Konata Mumpfield, WR, Pitt (Akron)

Alijah Clark, CB, Syracuse (Rutgers)

Kameron Butler, DE, Virginia (Miami, Ohio)

Jadan Blue, WR, Virginia Tech (Temple)

Kobie Turner, DE, Wake Forest (Richmond)