Opening odds for UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik

UFC Fight Night returns to the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, June 4th. It will be an early start for the UFC as the seven-bout preliminary card will get started at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The six-fight main card is scheduled to get started at 4 p.m. ET also on ESPN+. The main event of the day will see #7 Alexander Volkov taking on #8 Jairzinho Rozenstruik in a heavyweight match.

Below is a rundown of betting odds for each fight at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Opening odds for Volkov v. Rozenstruik

Main card

#7 Alexander Volkov, heavyweight: -155

#8 Jairzinho Rozenstruik: +135

#10 Dan Ige, featherweight: +290

#13 Movsar Evloev: -380

Michael Trizano, featherweight: -235

Lucas Almeida: +190

Karine Silva, women’s flyweight: -125

Poliana Botelho: +105

Alonzo Menifield, light heavyweight: -155

Askar Mozharov: +135

Felice Herrig, women’s strawweight: -130

Karolina Kowalkiewicz: +110

Preliminary card

Joe Solecki, lightweight: -170

Alex De Silva: +150

Ode’ Osbourne, flyweight: -170

Zarrukh Adashev: +150

Niklas Stolze, lightweight: +145

Benoit Saint Denis: -165

Johnny Munoz, bantamweight: +130

Tony Gravely: -150

Jeff Molina, flyweight: -190

Zhalgas Zhumagulov: +160

Rinat Fakhretdinov, welterweight: -280

Andreas Michailidis: +225

Erin Blanchfield, women’s flyweight: -525

JJ Aldrich: +385

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.