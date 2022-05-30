How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream and what to watch on May 30 episode

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new live episode coming from Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA

This is the go-home show to the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view this Sunday and the company should be putting the finishing touches for the build on the Raw side of things. Only four matches total have been confirmed for the ppv and that begs the question of if we’ll get any more set in stone tonight.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, May 30

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on Monday Night Raw

We’ll get an interesting tag match for tonight’s show as Riddle teams up with Shinuske Nakamura to battle the WWE unified tag team champion Usos. With Randy Orton on the shelf with a back injury, Riddle is carrying on the fight against the Bloodline and has enlisted the help of Nakamura, who has also had issues with the group on Smackdown in recent weeks. We’ll see how this matchup turns outs and what spins out of it heading into Hell in a Cell.

Last week, Becky Lynch earned her way into the Raw Women’s Championship match at Sunday’s ppv, now making it a triple threat showdown. For tonight’s show, we’ll once again het Bianca Belair going one-on-one with Asuka. A rematch from three weeks ago, we’ll see if “Big Time Becks” gets herself involved once again.

Also on the show, Cody Rhodes will address Seth Rollins once last time before their Hell in a Cell match in six days. We’ll also get Bobby Lashley officially signing a contract for his 2-on-1 handicap match against Omos and MVP at the ppv.