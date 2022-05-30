How many American men have won the French Open? Who was the last American male to win?

The 2022 French Open is underway and rolling through the first four rounds. The French Open has been dominated by the King of Clay Rafael Nadal. Roland-Garros has been his event and it is hard to touch him on clay. Nadal has won 13 French Opens since 2005.

American tennis players haven’t been playing well recently. There hasn’t been a big-name male American tennis player since John Isner was ranked in the top-10. If you look at the ATP’s current ranking of the top-115 male tennis players in the world, there are 16 Americans ranked. Unfortunately, they haven’t had much success at the French Open. In fact, all 16 Americans have already been eliminated from this year’s tournament.

The last time an American tennis player won the French Open was Andre Agassi back in 1999. It was his only career win at Roland-Garros. Before him, Jim Courier won back-to-back French Opens in 1991 and 1992 and Michael Chang won in 1989. This tournament has been called the French Open since 1968. In that span of time, an American has won the major only four times.