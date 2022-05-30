How many American women have won the French Open? Who was the last American woman to win?

The 2022 French Open is underway and rolling through the first four rounds. American women have had much more success at the French Open than the men have. Serena Williams won the 2015 French Open and is the most recent American woman to have won at Roland-Garros.

Williams won three French Opens in her career dating back to 2002. Before Williams, Jennifer Capriati won the 2001 French Open. This major was renamed the French Open in 1968. Since then, an American woman has won the tournament 15 times. Chris Evert was a rockstar on clay courts as she won the French Open seven times between 1974 and 1986. Evert still holds the record for the most all-time wins at Roland-Garros for a female tennis player.

For the current state of women’s tennis, there are 15 American women ranked in the ATP’s top-130. 14 of them entered the 2022 French Open. At the time of this writing, Coco Gauff, Sloane Stephens, and Jessica Pegula are still alive in the tournament. Gauff and Stephens will face off in the quarterfinals so an American is guaranteed a spot in the semifinals.