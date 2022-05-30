Monday Night Raw preview: Three questions heading into May 30 episode

WWE Monday Night Raw comes live from Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA, and we’re on the doorstep of the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view this Sunday.

Whether it’s an extremely important episode or a completely throwaway show that will be forgotten about in two weeks, there’s always questions that surround each edition of Monday Night Raw. I’ll ask some pertaining to tonight’s episode.

What other matches will be announced for Hell in Cell?

Heading into tonight’s go-home edition of Raw, just four matches have been announced for Sunday’s pay-per-view. Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins, the triple threat match for the Raw Women’s Championship, Bobby Lashley vs. Omos and MVP, and Kevin Owens vs. Ezekiel have all been confirmed for the show.

So what else?

There’s a few more matches that could get set up for the ppv, including a potential title match between Riddle/Shinsuke Nakamura and The Usos. We could see another mixed tag between The Judgement Day and Finn Balor/AJ Styles/Liv Morgan as well as something involving Veer and the Mysterios. We’ll see.

Will Roman Reigns wrestle at Hell in a Cell?

The rumor last week was that Roman Reigns would defend his WWE Universal Championship against Riddle at Sunday’s ppv but that may not be the case if Riddle/Nakamura were to defeat The Usos in a championship contender’s match tonight.

So will the “Tribal Chief” get Sunday off?

We’ve seen the long-reigning champ pick and choose when he’ll step into the ring for a big-time match and it’s hard to imagine him being thrown into a match with less than a week’s worth of official build. I would bank on Reigns once again taking a backseat for Sunday’s show.

How will the venue change affect the build towards Money in the Bank?

One of the biggest news items last week was that Money in the Bank will no longer be a stadium show as the company announced it’d be moving from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to the smaller MGM Grand Garden Arena on the Vegas strip.

The company was looking forward to kicking off a summer where they’d run three stadium shows and that number has been downgraded to two. Will this now lessen the importance of Money in the Bank in their eyes? We’ll find out over the next few weeks.