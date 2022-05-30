Full schedule for 2022 Women’s College World Series

The 2022 Women’s College World Series is set to start on June 2nd at ASA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The Super Regionals wrapped on Sunday, May 29th, and the tournament field is set for the final eight teams in Division I softball in 2022.

The 2021 Women’s College World Series was won by the Oklahoma Sooners for head coach Patty Gasso’s fifth national championship, and they are the heavy favorites to repeat just down the road from campus. Oklahoma opened the tournament as a -160 favorite to win, and that will likely improve once the prices re-open at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Oklahoma, UCLA, Texas, Arizona, Oklahoma St., Oregon State, Florida and Northwestern have punched their tickets to the 2022 Women’s College World Series.

2022 Women’s College World Series Schedule

All times ET

Thursday, June 2

Game 1: Texas vs. UCLA, 12 p.m., ESPN

Game 2: Northwestern vs. Oklahoma, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 3: Oregon State vs. Florida, 7 p.m., ESPN

Game 4: Arizona State vs. Oklahoma State, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Friday, June 3 (Losers Bracket, Elimination Games)

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Game 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2

Saturday, June 4 (Winners Bracket)

Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner 3 p.m., ABC

Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner 7 p.m., ESPN

Sunday, June 5 (Losers Bracket, Elimination Games)

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 3 p.m., ABC

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Monday, June 6 (Flip Day, losers bracket teams must win twice to advance)

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 12 p.m., ESPN

Game 12: Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 2:30 p.m. (if necessary), ESPN

Game 13: Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 7 p.m., ESPN

Game 14: Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 9:30 p.m. (if necessary), ESPN

WCWS Finals, June 8-10

Game 1: Wednesday, June 8, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 2: Thursday, June 9, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

Game 3: Friday, June 10, 8:30 p.m. (if necessary), ESPN