Full schedule for 2022 Women’s College World Series

Here is the complete schedule for the 2022 Women’s College World Series, with dates, times, TV schedule, and more.

By Collin Sherwin
Oklahoma Sooners Jocelyn Alo (78) in action, batting vs Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Marita Hynes Field. Norman, OK 4/6/2022 Set Number: X164004 TK1

The 2022 Women’s College World Series is set to start on June 2nd at ASA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The Super Regionals wrapped on Sunday, May 29th, and the tournament field is set for the final eight teams in Division I softball in 2022.

The 2021 Women’s College World Series was won by the Oklahoma Sooners for head coach Patty Gasso’s fifth national championship, and they are the heavy favorites to repeat just down the road from campus. Oklahoma opened the tournament as a -160 favorite to win, and that will likely improve once the prices re-open at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Oklahoma, UCLA, Texas, Arizona, Oklahoma St., Oregon State, Florida and Northwestern have punched their tickets to the 2022 Women’s College World Series.

2022 Women’s College World Series Schedule

All times ET

Thursday, June 2

Game 1: Texas vs. UCLA, 12 p.m., ESPN
Game 2: Northwestern vs. Oklahoma, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 3: Oregon State vs. Florida, 7 p.m., ESPN
Game 4: Arizona State vs. Oklahoma State, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Friday, June 3 (Losers Bracket, Elimination Games)

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Game 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2

Saturday, June 4 (Winners Bracket)

Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner 3 p.m., ABC
Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner 7 p.m., ESPN

Sunday, June 5 (Losers Bracket, Elimination Games)

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 3 p.m., ABC
Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Monday, June 6 (Flip Day, losers bracket teams must win twice to advance)

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 12 p.m., ESPN
Game 12: Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 2:30 p.m. (if necessary), ESPN
Game 13: Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 7 p.m., ESPN
Game 14: Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 9:30 p.m. (if necessary), ESPN

WCWS Finals, June 8-10

Game 1: Wednesday, June 8, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 2: Thursday, June 9, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
Game 3: Friday, June 10, 8:30 p.m. (if necessary), ESPN

