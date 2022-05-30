 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch Hurricanes vs. Rangers in Game 7 via live online stream

We go over how to watch the Hurricanes and Rangers on Saturday in Game 7 of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brady Skjei (76) comes to the the bench after scoring against the New York Rangers during Game 6 of round 2 of the Stanley Cup playoffs on May 28, 2022 at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

ESPN will host Monday’s matchup between the New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes in Game 7 of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with puck drop set at 8:10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The Rangers and Hurricanes kept up with trends in Game 6. Carolina failed to win a road game again. New York forced another Game 7 while trailing in a series. The Rangers won on home ice on Saturday night 5-2 led by another stellar performance from goalie Igor Shesterkin. In Game 7 vs. the Penguins in Round 1, we saw Shesterkin make 39 saves in the win. New York will need him to step up again with the Hurricanes undefeated at home in the 2022 playoffs.

Hurricanes vs. Rangers (series tied 3-3)

Date: Monday, May 30
Start time: 8 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

