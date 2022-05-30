How to watch Hurricanes vs. Rangers in Game 7 via live online stream

ESPN will host Monday’s matchup between the New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes in Game 7 of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with puck drop set at 8:10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The Rangers and Hurricanes kept up with trends in Game 6. Carolina failed to win a road game again. New York forced another Game 7 while trailing in a series. The Rangers won on home ice on Saturday night 5-2 led by another stellar performance from goalie Igor Shesterkin. In Game 7 vs. the Penguins in Round 1, we saw Shesterkin make 39 saves in the win. New York will need him to step up again with the Hurricanes undefeated at home in the 2022 playoffs.

Hurricanes vs. Rangers (series tied 3-3)

Date: Monday, May 30

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

