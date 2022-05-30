Picks for Hurricanes vs. Rangers in Game 7 of second round in 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

ESPN will host Monday’s matchup between the New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes in Game 7 of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with puck drop set at 8:10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. The Rangers forced Game 7 with a 5-2 win on Saturday night. This is the second straight round each team has played to a Game 7. The Hurricanes have yet to lose a home game.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs. Rangers: Game 7 picks (Series tied 3-3)

NYR: +125

CAR: -145

This is a difficult game to pick. Part of me wants to just trail the Hurricanes and their undefeated streak at home. I think in a close game, give the edge to the ‘Canes at home. The other side is saying the Rangers are better in net and the fact Igor Shesterkin can steal a game is very appealing. New York is at plus-odds. This could shift closer to a toss up before puck drop. The Rangers were able to win Game 7 vs. the Penguins (just barely) at home. It was thanks to Shesterkin and a few game-breakers.

Do the Hurricanes have those game-breakers? The edge probably goes to the Rangers. Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen have showed up. Carolina has scored five power-play goals in seven home games this postseason. Special teams will be big in Game 7. Carolina has been poor overall on the PK and PP compared to the regular season. If that continues, the Rangers have more than a shot here. This isn’t just a Devils fan trying to jinx the Rangers. New York at this number is the play

Pick: Rangers (+125)

Over/Under: 5.5

The total of 5.5 goals is 1-5 in this series. We could just recommend you bet the under and be done with it. We’ll go a bit more into detail. As was mentioned, special teams will be big. We should see a tighter game overall with fewer mistakes. Antti Raanta has been lights out at home and the splits are pretty extreme. Shesterkin was clutch in Game 7 last round. If both goalies are on, the path to the under is as clear as day. I wouldn’t even be worried about a back-door over. The ‘Canes won Game 7 vs. the Bruins 3-2 at home. This game feels like it’ll be 2-1 or 3-2 either in regulation or OT.

Pick: Under 5.5 (-140)

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.