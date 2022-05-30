Celtics injury report for 2022 NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics battled back from a 2-1 series deficit against the Miami Heat to win the Eastern Conference and are back in the NBA Finals for the first time since 2019-10. Boston lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in seven games in that series, and they’ll look to get back to the top of the NBA with their series with the Golden State Warriors, which will get started on Thursday night.

Let’s take a look at the Celtics injury report and how it may impact the series.

Celtics injury report

Boston’s Robert Williams and Marcus Smart were questionable to play in Game 7 of the Eastern conference finals, but both were deemed healthy enough to play. Both should be fit for the Finals, although Williams did appear to have some limitations and only played 15 minutes in Game 7. The Celtics should be at full strength, though reserve forward Sam Hauser was ruled out for the final game of their last series with a shoulder injury. He has played a combined 4 minutes during this playoffs, getting 2 minutes in 2 games against the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern conference semifinals.