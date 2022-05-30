Warriors injury report for 2022 NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors are back in the NBA Finals after suffering plenty of injuries over the last few seasons that derailed the past couple seasons that kept them out of the playoffs. The team’s biggest stars are back on the floor as they get ready for their first appearance in this series since the 2018-19 season when they made the NBA Finals for the fifth time in a row. While Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are full go, Golden State is not completely healthy going into Game 1 against the Boston Celtics on Thursday night.

Let’s take a look at the Warriors injury report and how it may impact the series.

Warriors injury report

James Wiseman will be out for the NBA Finals with a knee injury, but three other players could be returning. According to Kendra Andrew of ESPN, Andre Iguodala, Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. will get back into practice this week, and it will soon be determined whether any of them will be deemed healthy enough to take the floor at any point during the NBA Finals.