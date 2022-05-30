Pick on the Total for Braves-Diamondbacks on Monday

The Arizona Diamondbacks enter Monday’s series opener with the Atlanta Braves having lost four straight games at home and will look to their ace to snap the streak.

Atlanta Braves (-120, 8.5) vs Arizona Diamondbacks

Zac Gallen gets the start for Arizona, and enters having allowed two runs or fewer in seven of his eight starts this season with 0.4 home runs and two walks per nine innings allowed.

The lineup backing up Gallen has question marks, generating 3.9 runs per game overall and 3.5 runs per game at home, both rank in the bottom three in the National League.

The Braves will send Spencer Strider to keep the Diamondbacks bats silent, who has been used at the MLB level exclusively out of the bullpen, entering his first career start having gone four innings or fewer in every start.

Strider is getting 13.7 strikeouts per nine innings and has posted a 2.22 ERA in 11 Releif appearances and the bullpen behind him is 10th in ERA at 3.35.

With the Diamondbacks last in the league in home batting average and the Braves hitting .213 on the road, Monday sets up for a great pitcher’s duel between a pair of young starters.

The Play: Braves vs Diamondbacks Under 8.5

