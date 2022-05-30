Opening odds for 2022 the Memorial Tournament

The PGA Tour descends back upon Dublin, Ohio this weekend for the 2022 iteration of the Memorial Tournament being played at Muirfield Village Golf Club, which is one of the most stunning courses the tour rolls through each year.
Patrick Cantlay will be looking to defend his title from 2021. He defeated Colin Morikawa in a playoff to clinch it, finishing the tournament at 13-under. Cantlay has won two of the last three Memorials, though last year’s win came under strange circumstances. John Rahm withdrew from the tournament with a six-shot lead after the third round in 2021.
All three of those players will be back in the fold this season, with Rahm the overwhelming favorite to claim the title. He won the whole thing back in 2020 and is currently sitting with +800 odds to win it all again, the only golfer in the field below +1,000. His odds to finish in the top-5 are even smaller at +170 and he’s a virtual lock to make the top-10 according to oddsmakers, going off at -115. Cantlay isn’t too far behind the world No. 2 golfer, though. His odds to win are currently sitting at +1,000, with +110 odds to finish in the top-10. Sam Burns, who just completed a massive comeback to win the Charles Schwab Challenge last weekend, is not listed with odds to win at the moment.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the Memorial Tournament, which tees off Thursday morning.
the Memorial Tournament, opening odds
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Jon Rahm
|+800
|+170
|-115
|Patrick Cantlay
|+1000
|+230
|+110
|Rory McIlroy
|+1100
|+275
|+115
|Xander Schauffele
|+1600
|+350
|+160
|Collin Morikawa
|+1800
|+450
|+175
|Viktor Hovland
|+2000
|+450
|+200
|Shane Lowry
|+2000
|+450
|+200
|Jordan Spieth
|+2200
|+450
|+200
|Cameron Smith
|+2200
|+450
|+200
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|+2500
|+500
|+225
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+2800
|+550
|+275
|Will Zalatoris
|+3000
|+600
|+275
|Sungjae Im
|+4000
|+800
|+330
|Cameron Young
|+4000
|+800
|+330
|Billy Horschel
|+4000
|+800
|+330
|Max Homa
|+4000
|+800
|+330
|Joaquin Niemann
|+4500
|+800
|+350
|Mito Pereira
|+4500
|+800
|+350
|Adam Scott
|+5000
|+900
|+450
|Keegan Bradley
|+5000
|+900
|+450
|Corey Conners
|+6000
|+1100
|+500
|Seamus Power
|+6000
|+1100
|+500
|Davis Riley
|+6000
|+1100
|+500
|Marc Leishman
|+6000
|+1100
|+500
|Daniel Berger
|+6000
|+1100
|+500
|Patrick Reed
|+6500
|+1200
|+500
|Matt Kuchar
|+7500
|+1400
|+550
|Cameron Tringale
|+8000
|+1600
|+600
|Si Woo Kim
|+8000
|+1600
|+600
|Jason Day
|+8000
|+1600
|+600
|Ryan Palmer
|+8000
|+1600
|+600
|Gary Woodland
|+8000
|+1600
|+600
|Alex Noren
|+8000
|+1600
|+600
|Abraham Ancer
|+8000
|+1600
|+600
|Aaron Wise
|+8000
|+1600
|+600
|Chris Kirk
|+8000
|+1600
|+600
|Tom Hoge
|+10000
|+2000
|+700
|Bryson DeChambeau
|+10000
|+2000
|+700
|Brian Harman
|+10000
|+2000
|+700
|Rickie Fowler
|+10000
|+2000
|+700
|Troy Merritt
|+10000
|+2000
|+700
|Keith Mitchell
|+13000
|+2200
|+800
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|+13000
|+2200
|+800
|Erik Van Rooyen
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Jhonattan Vegas
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Cameron Champ
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Sepp Straka
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Brendan Steele
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Denny McCarthy
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Cheng-Tsung Pan
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Anirban Lahiri
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Adam Hadwin
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Lucas Herbert
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Kevin Streelman
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Charles Howell III
|+18000
|+2800
|+1200
|Cameron Davis
|+18000
|+2800
|+1200
|Stewart Cink
|+18000
|+2800
|+1200
|Scott Stallings
|+18000
|+2800
|+1200
|Harris English
|+18000
|+2800
|+1200
|David Lipsky
|+18000
|+2800
|+1200
|Russell Knox
|+18000
|+2800
|+1200
|Patton Kizzire
|+18000
|+2800
|+1200
|Adam Long
|+18000
|+2800
|+1200
|Pat Perez
|+18000
|+2800
|+1200
|Matthew Wolff
|+18000
|+2800
|+1200
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+18000
|+2800
|+1200
|Luke List
|+18000
|+2800
|+1200
|Joel Dahmen
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Beau Hossler
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Andrew Putnam
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Alex Smalley
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Patrick Rodgers
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Matthew NeSmith
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Matt Jones
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Lucas Glover
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Lanto Griffin
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Francesco Molinari
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Chad Ramey
|+25000
|+4500
|+2000
|Doug Ghim
|+25000
|+4500
|+2000
|Emiliano Grillo
|+25000
|+4500
|+2000
|J.T. Poston
|+25000
|+4500
|+2000
|Sahith Theegala
|+25000
|+4500
|+2000
|Danny Willett
|+25000
|+4500
|+2000
|Peter Malnati
|+25000
|+4500
|+2000
|Nate Lashley
|+25000
|+4500
|+2000
|Aaron Rai
|+25000
|+4500
|+2000
|Chan Kim
|+30000
|+5500
|+2500
|Taylor Moore
|+30000
|+5500
|+2500
|Jediah Morgan
|+30000
|+5500
|+2500
|Robert Streb
|+30000
|+5500
|+2500
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|+30000
|+5500
|+2500
|Carlos Ortiz
|+30000
|+5500
|+2500
|Min Woo Lee
|+30000
|+5500
|+2500
|Kurt Kitayama
|+30000
|+5500
|+2500
|Harry Higgs
|+40000
|+7000
|+3500
|Hudson Swafford
|+40000
|+7000
|+3500
|Brandon Wu
|+40000
|+7000
|+3500
|Adam Schenk
|+40000
|+7000
|+3500
|Martin Laird
|+40000
|+7000
|+3500
|Wyndham Clark
|+40000
|+7000
|+3500
|William McGirt
|+50000
|+9000
|+4500
|John Pak
|+50000
|+9000
|+4500
|Camilo Villegas
|+50000
|+9000
|+4500
|Garrick Higgo
|+50000
|+9000
|+4500
|Jason Dufner
|+50000
|+9000
|+4500
|Brandt Snedeker
|+50000
|+9000
|+4500
|Charley Hoffman
|+50000
|+9000
|+4500
|Curtis Luck
|+50000
|+9000
|+4500
|Ryan Moore
|+50000
|+9000
|+4500
|Bo Hoag
|+50000
|+9000
|+4500
|Brandon Hagy
|+50000
|+9000
|+4500
|Ryan Brehm
|+50000
|+9000
|+4500
|David Lingmerth
|+50000
|+9000
|+4500
|Danny Lee
|+50000
|+9000
|+4500
|Adam Svensson
|+50000
|+9000
|+4500
|Nick Watney
|+50000
|+9000
|+4500
|Luke Donald
|+50000
|+9000
|+4500
|Justin Lower
|+50000
|+9000
|+4500
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.