Opening odds for 2022 the Memorial Tournament

The PGA Tour descends back upon Dublin, Ohio this weekend for the 2022 iteration of the Memorial Tournament being played at Muirfield Village Golf Club, which is one of the most stunning courses the tour rolls through each year.

Patrick Cantlay will be looking to defend his title from 2021. He defeated Colin Morikawa in a playoff to clinch it, finishing the tournament at 13-under. Cantlay has won two of the last three Memorials, though last year’s win came under strange circumstances. John Rahm withdrew from the tournament with a six-shot lead after the third round in 2021.

All three of those players will be back in the fold this season, with Rahm the overwhelming favorite to claim the title. He won the whole thing back in 2020 and is currently sitting with +800 odds to win it all again, the only golfer in the field below +1,000. His odds to finish in the top-5 are even smaller at +170 and he’s a virtual lock to make the top-10 according to oddsmakers, going off at -115. Cantlay isn’t too far behind the world No. 2 golfer, though. His odds to win are currently sitting at +1,000, with +110 odds to finish in the top-10. Sam Burns, who just completed a massive comeback to win the Charles Schwab Challenge last weekend, is not listed with odds to win at the moment.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the Memorial Tournament, which tees off Thursday morning.

the Memorial Tournament, opening odds Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Jon Rahm +800 +170 -115 Patrick Cantlay +1000 +230 +110 Rory McIlroy +1100 +275 +115 Xander Schauffele +1600 +350 +160 Collin Morikawa +1800 +450 +175 Viktor Hovland +2000 +450 +200 Shane Lowry +2000 +450 +200 Jordan Spieth +2200 +450 +200 Cameron Smith +2200 +450 +200 Matthew Fitzpatrick +2500 +500 +225 Hideki Matsuyama +2800 +550 +275 Will Zalatoris +3000 +600 +275 Sungjae Im +4000 +800 +330 Cameron Young +4000 +800 +330 Billy Horschel +4000 +800 +330 Max Homa +4000 +800 +330 Joaquin Niemann +4500 +800 +350 Mito Pereira +4500 +800 +350 Adam Scott +5000 +900 +450 Keegan Bradley +5000 +900 +450 Corey Conners +6000 +1100 +500 Seamus Power +6000 +1100 +500 Davis Riley +6000 +1100 +500 Marc Leishman +6000 +1100 +500 Daniel Berger +6000 +1100 +500 Patrick Reed +6500 +1200 +500 Matt Kuchar +7500 +1400 +550 Cameron Tringale +8000 +1600 +600 Si Woo Kim +8000 +1600 +600 Jason Day +8000 +1600 +600 Ryan Palmer +8000 +1600 +600 Gary Woodland +8000 +1600 +600 Alex Noren +8000 +1600 +600 Abraham Ancer +8000 +1600 +600 Aaron Wise +8000 +1600 +600 Chris Kirk +8000 +1600 +600 Tom Hoge +10000 +2000 +700 Bryson DeChambeau +10000 +2000 +700 Brian Harman +10000 +2000 +700 Rickie Fowler +10000 +2000 +700 Troy Merritt +10000 +2000 +700 Keith Mitchell +13000 +2200 +800 Kyoung-Hoon Lee +13000 +2200 +800 Erik Van Rooyen +15000 +2200 +1000 Jhonattan Vegas +15000 +2200 +1000 Cameron Champ +15000 +2200 +1000 Sepp Straka +15000 +2200 +1000 Brendan Steele +15000 +2200 +1000 Denny McCarthy +15000 +2200 +1000 Cheng-Tsung Pan +15000 +2200 +1000 Anirban Lahiri +15000 +2200 +1000 Adam Hadwin +15000 +2200 +1000 Lucas Herbert +15000 +2200 +1000 Kevin Streelman +15000 +2200 +1000 Charles Howell III +18000 +2800 +1200 Cameron Davis +18000 +2800 +1200 Stewart Cink +18000 +2800 +1200 Scott Stallings +18000 +2800 +1200 Harris English +18000 +2800 +1200 David Lipsky +18000 +2800 +1200 Russell Knox +18000 +2800 +1200 Patton Kizzire +18000 +2800 +1200 Adam Long +18000 +2800 +1200 Pat Perez +18000 +2800 +1200 Matthew Wolff +18000 +2800 +1200 Mackenzie Hughes +18000 +2800 +1200 Luke List +18000 +2800 +1200 Joel Dahmen +20000 +3500 +1600 Beau Hossler +20000 +3500 +1600 Andrew Putnam +20000 +3500 +1600 Alex Smalley +20000 +3500 +1600 Patrick Rodgers +20000 +3500 +1600 Matthew NeSmith +20000 +3500 +1600 Matt Jones +20000 +3500 +1600 Lucas Glover +20000 +3500 +1600 Lanto Griffin +20000 +3500 +1600 Francesco Molinari +20000 +3500 +1600 Chad Ramey +25000 +4500 +2000 Doug Ghim +25000 +4500 +2000 Emiliano Grillo +25000 +4500 +2000 J.T. Poston +25000 +4500 +2000 Sahith Theegala +25000 +4500 +2000 Danny Willett +25000 +4500 +2000 Peter Malnati +25000 +4500 +2000 Nate Lashley +25000 +4500 +2000 Aaron Rai +25000 +4500 +2000 Chan Kim +30000 +5500 +2500 Taylor Moore +30000 +5500 +2500 Jediah Morgan +30000 +5500 +2500 Robert Streb +30000 +5500 +2500 Rafa Cabrera Bello +30000 +5500 +2500 Carlos Ortiz +30000 +5500 +2500 Min Woo Lee +30000 +5500 +2500 Kurt Kitayama +30000 +5500 +2500 Harry Higgs +40000 +7000 +3500 Hudson Swafford +40000 +7000 +3500 Brandon Wu +40000 +7000 +3500 Adam Schenk +40000 +7000 +3500 Martin Laird +40000 +7000 +3500 Wyndham Clark +40000 +7000 +3500 William McGirt +50000 +9000 +4500 John Pak +50000 +9000 +4500 Camilo Villegas +50000 +9000 +4500 Garrick Higgo +50000 +9000 +4500 Jason Dufner +50000 +9000 +4500 Brandt Snedeker +50000 +9000 +4500 Charley Hoffman +50000 +9000 +4500 Curtis Luck +50000 +9000 +4500 Ryan Moore +50000 +9000 +4500 Bo Hoag +50000 +9000 +4500 Brandon Hagy +50000 +9000 +4500 Ryan Brehm +50000 +9000 +4500 David Lingmerth +50000 +9000 +4500 Danny Lee +50000 +9000 +4500 Adam Svensson +50000 +9000 +4500 Nick Watney +50000 +9000 +4500 Luke Donald +50000 +9000 +4500 Justin Lower +50000 +9000 +4500

