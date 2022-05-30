 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Opening odds for 2022 the Memorial Tournament

The field is set for the Memorial Tournament, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA Tour.

The PGA Tour descends back upon Dublin, Ohio this weekend for the 2022 iteration of the Memorial Tournament being played at Muirfield Village Golf Club, which is one of the most stunning courses the tour rolls through each year.

Patrick Cantlay will be looking to defend his title from 2021. He defeated Colin Morikawa in a playoff to clinch it, finishing the tournament at 13-under. Cantlay has won two of the last three Memorials, though last year’s win came under strange circumstances. John Rahm withdrew from the tournament with a six-shot lead after the third round in 2021.

All three of those players will be back in the fold this season, with Rahm the overwhelming favorite to claim the title. He won the whole thing back in 2020 and is currently sitting with +800 odds to win it all again, the only golfer in the field below +1,000. His odds to finish in the top-5 are even smaller at +170 and he’s a virtual lock to make the top-10 according to oddsmakers, going off at -115. Cantlay isn’t too far behind the world No. 2 golfer, though. His odds to win are currently sitting at +1,000, with +110 odds to finish in the top-10. Sam Burns, who just completed a massive comeback to win the Charles Schwab Challenge last weekend, is not listed with odds to win at the moment.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the Memorial Tournament, which tees off Thursday morning.

the Memorial Tournament, opening odds

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Jon Rahm +800 +170 -115
Patrick Cantlay +1000 +230 +110
Rory McIlroy +1100 +275 +115
Xander Schauffele +1600 +350 +160
Collin Morikawa +1800 +450 +175
Viktor Hovland +2000 +450 +200
Shane Lowry +2000 +450 +200
Jordan Spieth +2200 +450 +200
Cameron Smith +2200 +450 +200
Matthew Fitzpatrick +2500 +500 +225
Hideki Matsuyama +2800 +550 +275
Will Zalatoris +3000 +600 +275
Sungjae Im +4000 +800 +330
Cameron Young +4000 +800 +330
Billy Horschel +4000 +800 +330
Max Homa +4000 +800 +330
Joaquin Niemann +4500 +800 +350
Mito Pereira +4500 +800 +350
Adam Scott +5000 +900 +450
Keegan Bradley +5000 +900 +450
Corey Conners +6000 +1100 +500
Seamus Power +6000 +1100 +500
Davis Riley +6000 +1100 +500
Marc Leishman +6000 +1100 +500
Daniel Berger +6000 +1100 +500
Patrick Reed +6500 +1200 +500
Matt Kuchar +7500 +1400 +550
Cameron Tringale +8000 +1600 +600
Si Woo Kim +8000 +1600 +600
Jason Day +8000 +1600 +600
Ryan Palmer +8000 +1600 +600
Gary Woodland +8000 +1600 +600
Alex Noren +8000 +1600 +600
Abraham Ancer +8000 +1600 +600
Aaron Wise +8000 +1600 +600
Chris Kirk +8000 +1600 +600
Tom Hoge +10000 +2000 +700
Bryson DeChambeau +10000 +2000 +700
Brian Harman +10000 +2000 +700
Rickie Fowler +10000 +2000 +700
Troy Merritt +10000 +2000 +700
Keith Mitchell +13000 +2200 +800
Kyoung-Hoon Lee +13000 +2200 +800
Erik Van Rooyen +15000 +2200 +1000
Jhonattan Vegas +15000 +2200 +1000
Cameron Champ +15000 +2200 +1000
Sepp Straka +15000 +2200 +1000
Brendan Steele +15000 +2200 +1000
Denny McCarthy +15000 +2200 +1000
Cheng-Tsung Pan +15000 +2200 +1000
Anirban Lahiri +15000 +2200 +1000
Adam Hadwin +15000 +2200 +1000
Lucas Herbert +15000 +2200 +1000
Kevin Streelman +15000 +2200 +1000
Charles Howell III +18000 +2800 +1200
Cameron Davis +18000 +2800 +1200
Stewart Cink +18000 +2800 +1200
Scott Stallings +18000 +2800 +1200
Harris English +18000 +2800 +1200
David Lipsky +18000 +2800 +1200
Russell Knox +18000 +2800 +1200
Patton Kizzire +18000 +2800 +1200
Adam Long +18000 +2800 +1200
Pat Perez +18000 +2800 +1200
Matthew Wolff +18000 +2800 +1200
Mackenzie Hughes +18000 +2800 +1200
Luke List +18000 +2800 +1200
Joel Dahmen +20000 +3500 +1600
Beau Hossler +20000 +3500 +1600
Andrew Putnam +20000 +3500 +1600
Alex Smalley +20000 +3500 +1600
Patrick Rodgers +20000 +3500 +1600
Matthew NeSmith +20000 +3500 +1600
Matt Jones +20000 +3500 +1600
Lucas Glover +20000 +3500 +1600
Lanto Griffin +20000 +3500 +1600
Francesco Molinari +20000 +3500 +1600
Chad Ramey +25000 +4500 +2000
Doug Ghim +25000 +4500 +2000
Emiliano Grillo +25000 +4500 +2000
J.T. Poston +25000 +4500 +2000
Sahith Theegala +25000 +4500 +2000
Danny Willett +25000 +4500 +2000
Peter Malnati +25000 +4500 +2000
Nate Lashley +25000 +4500 +2000
Aaron Rai +25000 +4500 +2000
Chan Kim +30000 +5500 +2500
Taylor Moore +30000 +5500 +2500
Jediah Morgan +30000 +5500 +2500
Robert Streb +30000 +5500 +2500
Rafa Cabrera Bello +30000 +5500 +2500
Carlos Ortiz +30000 +5500 +2500
Min Woo Lee +30000 +5500 +2500
Kurt Kitayama +30000 +5500 +2500
Harry Higgs +40000 +7000 +3500
Hudson Swafford +40000 +7000 +3500
Brandon Wu +40000 +7000 +3500
Adam Schenk +40000 +7000 +3500
Martin Laird +40000 +7000 +3500
Wyndham Clark +40000 +7000 +3500
William McGirt +50000 +9000 +4500
John Pak +50000 +9000 +4500
Camilo Villegas +50000 +9000 +4500
Garrick Higgo +50000 +9000 +4500
Jason Dufner +50000 +9000 +4500
Brandt Snedeker +50000 +9000 +4500
Charley Hoffman +50000 +9000 +4500
Curtis Luck +50000 +9000 +4500
Ryan Moore +50000 +9000 +4500
Bo Hoag +50000 +9000 +4500
Brandon Hagy +50000 +9000 +4500
Ryan Brehm +50000 +9000 +4500
David Lingmerth +50000 +9000 +4500
Danny Lee +50000 +9000 +4500
Adam Svensson +50000 +9000 +4500
Nick Watney +50000 +9000 +4500
Luke Donald +50000 +9000 +4500
Justin Lower +50000 +9000 +4500

