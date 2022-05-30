Odds for The Match VI featuring Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers vs. Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes

One of the goofiest yet most entertaining sporting events of the summer is back with The Match VI, which pairs teams of pro athletes against each other in a match play round of golf.

Typically, the other editions of The Match have paired an NFL quarterback with a pro golfer. This one is a bit different though, with no professional golfers in the field. Instead, this match will see two NFL legends in Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers take on two of the brightest young superstar signal-callers in the league, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. The event will take place on Wednesday, June 1 at Wynn Golf Club in Nevada with coverage on TNT slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. EST.

DraftKings Sportsbook has posted odds for the winner and assorted other lines. The vets are projected to win, with Brady and Rodgers having -160 odds to beat the newcomers to the event, who are sitting on the ML at +140. The surefire Hall of Famers are also projected to grab an early lead, getting -140 odds to lead first in the match, with Mahomes and Allen sitting at +110, which is the best odds the young guns are getting in anything.

It makes sense if you look at the match based on what little we know about each of these QBs' golf game. Allen is listed as a 9 handicap, which is the worst of the bunch. Brady has an 8.1 handicap, Mahomes is listed at a 7.7 and Rodgers is by far the best of the group, listed at a 4.6 handicap.

Bettors can also put money down on if they think there will be a hole-in-one in The Match made by any of the golfers, with odds on that going off at +20000. Money can also be thrown down on individuals to make aces, with each player getting +50000 odds to find the hole in one shot.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.