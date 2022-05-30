 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Alexander Zverev vs. Carlos Alcaraz: Match time, live stream, TV channel, more for French Open quarterfinals

This will be the fourth meeting all-time between the two tennis players. We break down how to watch Zverev vs. Alcaraz.

Tennis: French Open Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

The French Open is heating up with the quarterfinals already upon us. Alexander Zverev will take on Carlos Alcaraz at Roland Garros in Paris on Tuesday morning at 9:00 ET, with a spot in the semifinals at stake. The match will air on Tennis Channel and can be viewed via live stream at TennisChannel.com.

Alcaraz is a massive favorite in the match, with oddsmakers placing him at -450 to win the spot In the final four of men’s the singles tournament. Zverev is currently sitting on the moneyline at +340. It’s the most lopsided odds of any of the quarterfinals, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Alcaraz has had a pretty smooth journey to get to this point of the tournament. He’s won all but won match, his second round matchup, in straight sets. Most recently he came away with a 6-1, 6-4,6-4 win over Karen Khachanov in the fourth round. Zverev has overcome the exact same path at Alcaraz, winning all but his second-round match in straight sets. In the fourth round he defeated Bernabe Zapata Miralles in a tight match by a score of 7-6, 7-5, 6-3.

This is the fourth meeting all-time between the two players. Zverev won the first two meetings between the two, but the 19-year-old Alcaraz won the most recent meeting between them, which also took place on the same outdoor clay type of playing surface as tomorrow’s match will be played on.

