Coco Gauff vs. Sloane Stephens: Match time, live stream, TV channel, more for French Open quarterfinals

Two Americans will face off on the clay in Paris Tuesday morning at 7:30 a.m. ET at Roland Garros, as Coco Gauff and Sloane Stephens compete in the quarterfinals of the French Open. The match will air on Tennis Channel and can be viewed via live stream at TennisChannel.com.

Gauff is a slight favorite, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. She’s going off on the moneyline at -205, while Stephens is the underdog with odds hovering at +165.

Each of the Americans had relatively smooth roads to get to the quarterfinals. the 18-year-old Gauff won each of her previous four matches in straight sets. In the fourth round she topped Elise Mertens 6-4, 6-0. Stephens has also not lost a set since touching down in Paris. In her most recent match she came away with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Jil Teichmann.

The Americans have only faced off one other time in their careers, back in the second round of the 2021 US Open. Stephens came away with a 6-2, 6-4 win. Gauff has a better record (8-3) on clay this year though, with Stephens boasting a 4-4 record.