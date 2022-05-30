Novak Djokovic vs. Rafael Nadal: Match time, live stream, TV channel, more for French Open quarterfinals

It seems like tennis fans haven’t had a chance to see Novak Djokovic take on Rafael Nadal in a long time and that’s because they haven't. The French Open is the first grand slam event that both of the two titans of the sport have competed at in over a year.

The match will bring more fanfare than most quarterfinal matches in any given tournament. It’s a bit of a shame it’s not a final, but the excitement will still be there. The French Open quarterfinal will take place Tuesday afternoon at 2:45 p.m. ET from Roland Garros, in Paris. The match will air on Tennis Channel and can be viewed via live stream at TennisChannel.com.

Djokovic is the heavy favorite to win, with moneyline odds at -225, while Nadal is at +175, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Djokovic has cruised through the competition so far, winning each of his matches in straight sets. In the fourth round, he topped Argentinian Diego Schwartzman 6-1, 6-3, 6-3.

Nadal also made easy work of the competition winning the first three rounds in straight sets. He got a bit of a scare though just before the quarterfinals when Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime took Nadal to five sets, but the 13-time French Open winner came away with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 win to secure a trip to the quarterfinals.

This is the 59th meeting between the two tennis giants, with Djokovic holding a narrow 30–28 overall lead in the rivalry.