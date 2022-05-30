Leylah Annie Fernandez vs. Martina Trevisan: Match time, live stream, TV channel, more for French Open quarterfinals

17th seeded Leylah Annie Fernandez will take on unseeded Italian professional Martina Trevisan on the red clay of the French Open at Roland Garros in Paris. Their quarterfinal match is scheduled for Tuesday at noon ES on the Philippe-Chatrier Court. It will air on Tennis Channel and can be viewed via live stream at TennisChannel.com.

Fernandez is a slight favorite, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. She’s going off on the moneyline at -200, while Trevisan, a tough clay-court performer, is the underdog with odds at +165.

The Canadian-born Fernandez has had needed three sets to get past Belinda Bencic and Amanda Anisimova in the past two rounds to reach this point. The 28-year-old Trevisan, has not yielded a set so far in the tournament, although her fourth round win over Aliaksandra Sasnovich was a battle with Trevisan winning 7-6 (10-8), 7-5.

There’s no head-to-head history between Fernandez and Trevisan. This is the second time Trevisan has advanced to the quarterfinals of the French Open, achieving the feat previously in 2020. Fernandez, 19, reached the finals of the U.S. Open in 2021. This is the farthest she has ever advanced at the French.