When is the withdrawal deadline for the 2022 NBA draft?

The 2022 NBA draft is set to take place Thursday, June 23. The Orlando Magic hold the first overall pick after winning the draft lottery. The Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets round out the top three selections.

The NBA has eligibility requirements for those wishing to enter the draft. There’s an age limit, which states players must turn 19 years old during the calendar year of the draft. There’s also a rule which states prospects must have a one-year gap between their final high school season and first NBA season, although this measure is being re-considered for future drafts. For prospects who are coming out of college early, there’s a possibility for them to return to school if they believe their draft stock is not high.

Prospects who opt for this route generally get feedback at the NBA combine about their draft stock. These prospects have maintained their college eligibility with the NCAA guidelines and must now make a decision on whether they want to stay in the draft. The deadline for the 2022 NBA draft is June 1. That means any prospect who wishes to withdraw must do so by this date.