French Open live stream: How to watch women’s quarterfinals on Tuesday, May 31

A matchup between two American hopefuls highlights the women’s quarterfinal schedule at the 2022 French Open on Tuesday. The matches will air on Tennis Channel and can be viewed via live stream at TennisChannel.com.

Cori “Coco” Gauff and Sloane Stephens will face off at 7:30 a.m. ET. The longtime friends have played once before, with Stephens claiming a 6-4, 6-3 victory in the second round of last year’s U.S. Open. Gauff is a perfect 8-0 in sets so far in this tournament. While the unseeded Stephens had a little bit of trouble in her early-round matches in Paris, she hasn’t ceded more than three games in any set in either of his past two matches.

In the day’s first quarterfinal, Canada’s Leylah Annie Fernandez will play Italy’s Martina Trevisan. Fernandez has won a three-setter in each of his previous two matches. The unseeded Trevisan has yet to drop a set, but she did have to prevail 12-10 in a first-set tiebreaker during her fourth-round match versus Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Below is a rundown of today’s schedule and DraftKings Sportsbook odds with the favored player listed first.

Schedule and odds

#17 Leylah Annie Fernandez (-200) vs. Martina Trevisan (+160), 6:00 a.m. ET

#18 Cori “Coco” Gauff (-205) vs. Sloane Stephens (+165), 7:30 p.m. ET