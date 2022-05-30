Twins SS Carlos Correa tests positive for COVID-19

The Minnesota Twins will be without shortstop Carlos Correa as the shortstop tested positive for COVID-19. Correa was out of the lineup Monday against the Detroit Tigers and is likely going to miss the rest of the series.

The Twins announced that Carlos Correa has tested positive for COVID-19. https://t.co/flCorb9Zix — Chris Schad (@TheRealCrishad) May 30, 2022

Correa has been a solid pickup for the Twins this season, who are leading the AL Central. The shortstop is hitting .279 with three home runs and 16 RBIs in 140 at-bats. With Correa out of the lineup, look for Minnesota to go with Luis Arraez or Jorge Polanco at shortstop if things get juggled around the infield.

Correa signed a three-year, $105.3 million deal with the Twins this offseason, with the ability to opt out of the deal after each season. Minnesota is +115 to win the AL Central on DraftKings Sportsbook, which is surprising considering the Twins hold a 4.5-game lead at the moment over the White Sox, who are -120 to win. Hopefully for Minnesota’s sake, Correa can recover quickly and get back to the field soon.