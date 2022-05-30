 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Antti Raanta unable to return to Game 7 vs. Rangers

Hurricanes goalie was forced to leave in the second period with the team trailing.

By Benjamin Zweiman Updated
/ new
Antti Raanta #32 of the Carolina Hurricanes makes a first period save against Ryan Strome #16 of the New York Rangers in Game Seven of the Second Round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on May 30, 2022 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Update — Raanta will not return for the third period of Game 7 vs. the Rangers. It’s all up to Kotchetkov to save the Hurricanes’ season. Carolina trails 3-0 heading into the third.

Carolina Hurricanes G Antti Raanta was forced to leave Game 7 vs. the New York Rangers in the second period after being hit in the crease. Pyotr Kochetkov replaced Raanta in net with the Hurricanes trailing 2-0 in the decisive game of their second-round series. Raanta appears to be hit from behind before make a lunge across the crease to try and make a save. He appears to sustain a lower-body injury on the maneuver.

Shortly after entering the game, Kotchetkov allowed another goal and New York has a 3-0 lead.

The Hurricanes entered this game undefeated at home in the postseason. Carolina continued its struggles on special teams early in the game, allowing two power-play goals in the first period. Now, the third string goalie is in net once again with the season on the line. The winner of this game will go on to face the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference Final.

More From DraftKings Nation