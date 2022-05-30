Antti Raanta unable to return to Game 7 vs. Rangers

Update — Raanta will not return for the third period of Game 7 vs. the Rangers. It’s all up to Kotchetkov to save the Hurricanes’ season. Carolina trails 3-0 heading into the third.

Carolina Hurricanes G Antti Raanta was forced to leave Game 7 vs. the New York Rangers in the second period after being hit in the crease. Pyotr Kochetkov replaced Raanta in net with the Hurricanes trailing 2-0 in the decisive game of their second-round series. Raanta appears to be hit from behind before make a lunge across the crease to try and make a save. He appears to sustain a lower-body injury on the maneuver.

Shortly after entering the game, Kotchetkov allowed another goal and New York has a 3-0 lead.

Antti Raanta's down and hurting. Talk about awful injury luck. pic.twitter.com/R450Od4ptH — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) May 31, 2022

The Hurricanes entered this game undefeated at home in the postseason. Carolina continued its struggles on special teams early in the game, allowing two power-play goals in the first period. Now, the third string goalie is in net once again with the season on the line. The winner of this game will go on to face the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference Final.