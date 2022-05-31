Full list of Stanley Cup odds heading into the Conference Finals in 2022 NHL playoffs

We are down to the final four in the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs with the Conference Finals scheduled to begin Tuesday, May 31.

The Tampa Bay Lightning are back in the Eastern Conference Finals for the sixth time in the past eight seasons. The Lightning look to become the first NHL team to win the Stanley Cup three consecutive years since the New York Islanders won four straight from 1980 to 1983. The last team to three-peat in any of the four major American sports was the Los Angeles Lakers, who won three straight NBA titles from 2000 to 2002. They’ll take on the New York Rangers, who return to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2015. The Rangers last reached the Cup Final in 2014 and last won a Stanley Cup in 1994.

The Colorado Avalanche are the highest seed remaining in the playoffs (No. 1 seed in the West). Colorado advanced to the conference finals for the first time since 2002. The Avalanche last won a Stanley Cup in 2001. They’ll face the Edmonton Oilers, who have reached their 10th conference final in history, but their first since 2006. The Oilers last Stanley Cup was in 1990 during their final days of “The Oiler Dynasty” of the mid-late 80s.

Let’s take a look at Stanley Cup odds on DraftKings Sportsbook heading into the 2022 Conference Finals.

2022 Stanley Cup odds ahead of Conference Finals

Colorado Avalanche: -250

Tampa Bay Lightning -175

New York Rangers: +150

Edmonton Oilers: +200

The Avalanche have been the betting favorite throughout the playoffs and nothing has changed there. The Lightning are favored over the Rangers despite starting their third straight playoff series on the road.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.