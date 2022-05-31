Tracking results from Oilers vs. Avalanche in 2022 Western Conference Final

The Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche will be playing in the Western Conference Finals of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The best-of-seven series will begin Tuesday, May 31 at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. All games will be shown on TNT. The winner will advance to the Stanley Cup Final against the winner of the Eastern Conference Final between the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers.

Colorado is a -250 favorite to win the series on DraftKings Sportsbook. Edmonton is betting at +200.

Here we’re going to be tracking the results from the Oilers-Avalanche series in the Western conference finals of the 2022 NHL playoffs.

Avalanche lead series 1-0

Game 1: Avalanche 8, Oilers 6

Recap — Well, these two teams blew past the over pretty quickly. The Avs and Oilers combined for five goals in the first period and another six in the second. The line was set at 7.0 goals and we may see that number climb to 8.5 for Game 2. Especially with Darcy Kuemper sustaining an upper-body injury in Game 1. Pavel Francouz may end up starting for Colorado.

Anyway, it was pretty much a goal-fest in Game 1. Cale Makar registered four points (one goal, three assists) while Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen and Devon Toews each had two points. Connor McDavid had three points (one goal, two assists). Mike Smith was yanked after allowing six goals. Mikko Koskinen didn’t play bad after entering the game, giving Edmonton a chance to mount a comeback. He made 20 saves on 21 shots and could be seen more in Game 2.

Game 2: Thursday, June 2: Oilers at Avalanche 8 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 3: Saturday, June 4: Avalanche at Oilers, 8 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 4: Monday, June 6: Avalanche at Oilers, 8 p.m. ET, TNT

* Game 5: Wednesday, June 8: Oilers at Avalanche, TBD

* Game 6: Friday, June 10: Avalanche at Oilers, TBD

* Game 7: Sunday, June 12: Oilers at Avalanche, TBD