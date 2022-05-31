Which teams are favored to advance to the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals?

We’re down to the final four in the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs. In the Eastern Conference Final, it will be the Tampa Bay Lightning, looking to continue their road to a three-peat against the New York Rangers. The Rangers have advanced to the conference final for the first time since 2015 when they lost to the LA Kings.

In the Western Conference Final, it will be the Colorado Avalanche, playing in their first conference final in 20 years, against the Edmonton Oilers. The Oilers are playing in their first conference final in 15 years and are the last chance a Canadian team will have to end a Stanley Cup. Canada’s drought has stretched back to when the Montreal Canadiens won back in 1993, winning the series 4-1 over the LA Kings.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook.

Odds to win Conference Finals in 2022 NHL Playoffs

Eastern Conference Final

Tampa Bay Lightning: -175

New York Rangers: +150

Western Conference Final

Edmonton Oilers: +200

Colorado Avalanche: -250

