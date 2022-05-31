Who is competing in The Match VI?

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will take on the more recent NFL superstar quarterbacks Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes in The Match VI on Wednesday, June 1st. The event will take place from Las Vegas and will air on TNT at 6:30 p.m. ET.

On the slim chance you don’t know anything about The Match VI competitors, here’s a look at what we might expect from the pairings of some of the NFL’s biggest stars.

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers

Tom Brady briefly retired this offseason but will be back on the football field this fall for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has participated in The Match twice and has gone 0-2, losing to Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau with Phil Mickelson as his partner last year.

This will be Aaron Rodgers’ second time in The Match, so this duo is more experienced in the event than the youngsters. Rodgers considered retirement this offseason but agreed to a new contract with the Green Bay Packers.

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes