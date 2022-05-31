When is The Match VI: Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers vs. Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes?

The sixth edition of The Match will air Wednesday, June 1st featuring four of the best quarterbacks in the NFL as Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are set to take on Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes from Las Vegas. This is a 12-hole event that can be seen at 6:30 p.m. ET on TNT.

Tom Brady announced his retirement from football this offseason before returning to the sport a month later as he gets ready for another year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He will be 45 years old when the NFL season gets started. This is his third appearance in The Match series since its inception in 2018.

Joining Brady will be fellow legend Aaron Rodgers. Perhaps no NFL player has been talked about more than Aaron Rodgers over the last couple years for all sorts of reasons, but he will be back with the Green Bay Packers in 2022 after agreeing to a new contract after considering retirement. Brady and Rodgers are favored to win The Match VI with odds at -190 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes, two younger superstar quarterbacks, will pair up to take on legends Brady and Rodgers. Allen is one of the latest NFL superstars, as he has the Buffalo Bills heading into a bright future with him under center. They should be considered among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this upcoming season.

Patrick Mahomes is the leader of one of the top offenses in the NFL as the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback. Kansas should be one of the teams to beat in the AFC every year in the near future with Mahomes running the operation. Allen and Mahomes are underdogs to win, with odds at +160 on DraftKings Sportsbook.